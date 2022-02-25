Grayson County was limited offensively as Muhlenberg County pulled away to win 44-29 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Muhlenberg County moved ahead early, outscoring Grayson County 11-4 in the first quarter, and held on to lead 18-16 at halftime.
Stretching its lead after halftime, Muhlenberg County outscored Grayson County 19-7 in the third quarter.
The Lady Mustangs shot 32.3% (10-of-31) from the field, connected on four of 15 shots from three-point range, and shot 64.5% (20-of-31) from the free throw line.
Inside, Muhlenberg County outrebounded Grayson County 29-18.
Brooklyn Stewart scored a game-high 16 points to lead Muhlenberg County to the win. Stewart was the only Muhlenberg County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Finishing near double figures for Muhlenberg County, Macy Fields, Aven Profitt and Isabela Wilkins netted eight points apiece.
Contributing offensively for Muhlenberg County, Sarah-Cate Boggess added four points.
Grayson County shot 27.8% (10-of-36) from the field, 26.7% (four-of-15) from three-point range, and 50% (five-of-10) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cougars. In addition to Perkins, Grayson Country received scoring from Aryssa Riggs (seven points), Kenedi Green (three points), Sutten VanMeter (three points), Allie Jennings (two points) and Raigan Cave (one point).
Cave paced Grayson County inside, claiming five rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.