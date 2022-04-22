Grayson County fell short as visiting Ohio County prevailed 4-2 in a high school softball game on Thursday, April 14.
Familiar foes, Grayson County and Ohio County met for the first time in the 2022 high school softball season.
Ohio County scored first and never trailed in the matchup between the Third Region softball rivals. Moving ahead early, Ohio County plated three runs during its initial at-bat in the top half of the first inning.
Ohio County added another run in the top half of the fourth inning to move ahead 4-0.
Prior to falling short, Grayson County scored one run in each of its last two at-bats.
Mallory Lindsey suffered the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while recording two strikeouts.
Each team collected eight hits.
Camden Sandefur and Addyson Graves each collected multiple hits for the Lady Eagles. Sandefur went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Ohio County’s offensive effort.
Graves delivered two hits while Lily-Kate Hill, Talynn Clark and Reagan Maggard added one hit apiece for the Lady Eagles.
Both Graves and Maggard doubled. Maggard recorded two RBIs while Graves drove in one run.
Anslee Shartzer paced Grayson County at the plate, connecting for two hits. Contributing offensively for Grayson County in the setback, Shelby Davis, Raigan Cave, Addy Bratcher, Audrey Killion, Madelynn Henning and Kayla Tubb added one hit apiece. Both Davis and Cave doubled. Shartzer and Tubb each drove in one run for the Lady Cougars.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Ohio County for a late-season matchup on Monday, May 9.
