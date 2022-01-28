Grayson County was limited offensively as Ohio County pulled away to win 47-32 in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-11.
Ohio County improved to 9-10 after notching the win.
Grayson County shot 20.5% (nine-of-44) from the field. The Lady Cougars connected on three of 17 attempts from three-point range.
Grayson County shot 84.5% (11-of-13) from the free throw line.
Aryssa Riggs scored 10 points to lead Grayson County in the girls’ high school basketball matchup.
Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Sydney Perkins (eight points), Sutten VanMeter (seven points), Raigan Cave (six points) and Gracie Escue (one point) provided additional scoring.
Cave paced Grayson County inside, grabbing 10 rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Grayson County entered the week with regular season games remaining versus Allen County-Scottsville, Meade County, Breckinridge County, Hopkins County Central, Whitesville Trinity, Greenwood, Warren Central, Caldwell County, Edmonson County and South Warren.
Grayson County and Ohio County aren’t scheduled to meet again during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.