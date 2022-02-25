Returning to the win column, Grayson County defeated visiting Warren Central 39-33 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The win allowed Grayson County to halt a 13-game losing skid.
Grayson County moved out in front early, outscoring Warren 15-7 in the first quarter. The Lady Cougars led 15-13 at halftime and managed to hold on for the win in the second half.
Grayson County won despite shooting only 28.9% (11-of-38) from the field. The Lady Cougars also shot 31.8% (seven-of-22) from three-point range and 76.9% (10-of-13) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored a game-high 24 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Perkins drained six three-point field goals.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted 11 points.
Chipping in offensively for the Lady Cougars, Sutten VanMeter and Gracie Escue added two points apiece.
Warren Central shot 31.1% (14-of-45) from the field and 33.3% (three-of-nine) from three-point range, and connected on two of three free throw attempts.
Jordyn Downey scored 10 points to lead the Lady Dragons. Downey was the only Warren Central player to reach double figures in scoring.
In addition to Downey, Kennedee Robinson (eight points), Ariana Simmons (six points), Briana Frausto (four points), Aida Akhmedova (two points), Jaliyah Bailey (two points) and MaKenzie Carter (one point) provided scoring for the Lady Dragons.
