The Grayson County Lady Cougars hosted Meade County for their first win of the season on last Thursday, Jan. 14.
Meade County won the tip-off but could not answer it.
Rachael Synder made back-to-back baskets, but Meade responded with a basket, then hit a three-pointer to take the lead, 5-4.
Aryssa Riggs answered with a three-pointer to take the lead back, 7-5.
The Lady Cougars then went on a 4-0 run, leaving the score at 11-5 with 3:47 left in the first quarter. The Lady Cougars finished a 7-5 run to end the first quarter.
Meade County opened the second quarter on a 12-4 run to tie the game 22-22. A three-pointer by Peyton Bradley gave the Lady Waves the lead, and they led going into halftime, 26-25.
Riggs answered with a three-pointer, but the Lady Waves went on 4-0 run; however, the Lady Cougars then went on a 7-0 run. Meade County closed the gap, pulling within two (35-33) heading into fourth quarter.
The Lady Cougars in the fourth quarter racked up 10 straight points, earning their largest lead of the game at 45-35.
Meade County could not answer this, and the Lady Cougars were able to hold on for the win, 49-40.
Rachael Synder — 19 points, 13 rebounds
Aryssa Riggs — 9 points (3-pointers)
Annie Kiper — 8 points, 3 rebounds
Ella Robinson — 6 points, 10 rebounds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.