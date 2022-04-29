Grayson County was limited at the plate as Elizabethtown pulled away to win 12-1 in five innings in a high school softball game on Thursday, April 21.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Elizabethtown met for the first time in the 2022 high school softball season.
Taytum Spiers earned the win in the circle for Elizabethtown. Spiers allowed one run on two hits while recording 12 strikeouts over five innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed 12 runs on 11 hits over four innings.
Spiers, Avery Powers, Avery Simpson and Heidi Tipton provided two hits apiece for Elizabethtown in the matchup. Thriving both in the circle and at the plate, Spiers paced Grayson County offensively. Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Spiers homered and collected four RBIs.
Simpson added three RBIs for the Panthers while Emil Schmidt contributed two RBIs.
Madelynne Henning and Audrey Killion recorded one hit apiece for the Lady Cougars in the setback. Killion drove in Grayson County’s run.
Defensively, Grayson County committed two errors.
