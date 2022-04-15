Grayson County gave up two runs in the top half of the second inning and couldn’t overcome the early deficit as LaRue County held on to win 3-1 in five innings in the Bulldog Classic at John Hardin High School on Friday, April 8.
Isabelle Hayes claimed the win in the circle for LaRue County. Hayes allowed one run on two hits over five innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the pitching loss for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while recording one strikeout over five innings.
LaRue County outhit the Lady Cougars 5-2.
Helping her pitching cause, Hayes went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Larue County’s offensive effort. In addition to Hayes delivering offensively, LaRue County received one hit apiece from Isabella Rivera, Paige Evans and Reagan Hornback. Evans and Erin Hornback each drove in one run for the Lady Hawks.
Allie Dotson and Annslee Shartzer each collected one hit for the Lady Cougars in the two-run loss. Dotson drove in Grayson County’s lone run.
LaRue County overcame two errors to notch the win.
Thriving defensively, Grayson County turned in an error-free performance.
