The Grayson County Lady Cougars volleyball team traveled to Edmonson County Thursday night where they took on the Lady Cats. The Lady Cougars won 3-0.
Senior Ella Robinson led the night in kills with 19 and eight digs. Senior Brieanna Boll led in assists with 28 in addition to two kills and four digs. Senior Chloe Cox put up 11 kills and six digs.
The Lady Cougars improve to 14-1 on the season.
Final score: 3-0 (25-10, 25-13-, 25-12)
