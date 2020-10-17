The Grayson County Lady Cougar volleyball team’s 15-game winning streak was broken Tuesday night after hosting the Breckinridge County Lady Tigers.
The Lady Cougars quickly took the lead in the second set, creating a gap of 10-1 before the Lady Tigers ever scored again. It was the only set the Lady Cougars would win as they could not maintain the same pace.
Senior Ella Robinson led in kills with 17, in addition to three digs and one assist. It was senior Bailey Richardson who led in digs with 16 and one assist. Senior Brieanna Boll led in assists with 23 and eight digs. Senior Chloe Cox put up 11 kills and 10 digs.
Final score: 1-3 (25-17, 22-25, 25-18, 25-21)
