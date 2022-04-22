Grayson County defeated visiting Edmonson County 13-7 in a 12th District softball game on Friday, April 15.
The Lady Cougars overcame a slow start to claim the district win.
Edmonson County scored first and owned multiple leads. The Lady Cats led 5-0 before Grayson County countered with a run in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
After plating two runs in the top half of the fifth inning, Edmonson County led 7-1, but Grayson County managed to move ahead, erupting for eight runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning to lead 9-7.
Grayson County added two runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to lead 11-7.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed seven runs on nine hits while striking out two.
Edmonson County pitcher Alexa Henderson took the loss in the circle. Henderson surrendered five runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out two.
Grayson County doubled up Edmonson County 18-9 in the hit column.
Annslee Shartzer, Kayla Tubb, Kassidy Chaffins, Hannah Franklin and Allie Dotson each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Cougars. Shartzer, Tubb, Chaffins and Franklin combined to pace Grayson County at the plate, delivering three hits each.
Providing extra-base hits, Shartzer, Franklin and Dotson all doubled for the Lady Cougars.
Dotson and Grayson County teammate Audrey Killion, who finished with one hit, provided three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively.
Henderson, Taylor Minyard and Alyssa Doyle each collected multiple hits for the Lady Cats. Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Henderson led Edmonson County offensively, logging three hits in four at-bats.
Moving runners around the bases, Henderson and Minyard provided three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively.
Defensively, Grayson County and Edmonson County each committed one error.
