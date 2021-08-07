Grayson County is scheduled to open the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season at Marion County on Monday, Aug. 16.
Following an 11th District runner-up finish and an appearance in the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament, Grayson County compiled a 4-9 record during the 2020 girls’ high school soccer season, which was shortened because of COVID-19.
Grayson County notched two wins over 11th District rival Breckinridge County in 2020. The Lady Cougars finished runner-up to perennial championship contender Meade County in the 11th District.
Following the district runner-up finish, Grayson County lost to Daviess County in the opening round of the Owensboro-hosted 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
Marion County is the reigning 18th District champion. Following an appearance in the 5th Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament, Marion County exited the 2020 season 8-6.
In addition to Marion County, Grayson County is slated to face Owensboro, Hart County, Butler County, Taylor County, LaRue County, Barren County, Breckinridge County, McLean County, Russell County, Meade County, Warren East, Franklin-Simpson and Warren Central in the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season.
The Russell County matchup at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 will take place as part of the Battle of the Bridges event hosted by Hart County High School in Munfordville.
Bailey VanMeter is head coach of the Lady Cougars.
