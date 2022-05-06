Grayson County rolled past Hart County 18-5 in five innings in a high school softball game on Thursday, April 28.
The Lady Cougars scored first and never trailed. Grayson County erupted for nine runs in the top half of the first inning, setting the tone early in the matchup.
The Lady Cougars outhit their longtime rival 17-10.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey surrendered four runs on six hits over two innings, striking out two.
Both Josie Sims and Madi Schultz pitched in relief for the Lady Cougars.
Loraine Riggs took the loss in the circle for Hart County. Riggs pitched one-third of an inning, allowing nine runs on six hits and one walk.
Audrey Killion started the game in the circle for the Lady Cougars.
Kayla Tubb, Davis, Annslee Shartzer, Addy Bratcher, Allie Dotson, Hannah Franklin and Raigan Cave each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Cougars. Davis and Tubb collected three hits apiece to lead Grayson County’s offensive attack. Thriving at the plate, Davis finished a home run short of hitting for the cycle. Davis delivered a game-high five RBIs while Cave contributed four RBIs.
Riggs, Nevaeh Haskins and Briley Robbins each collected multiple hits for the Lady Raiders. Haskins led Hart County at the plate, finishing 3-for-3.
Grayson County committed only one error while Hart County made two defensive miscues in the non-district matchup.
