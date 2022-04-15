Grayson County rolled past Hopkinsville 14-2 in three innings during the Bulldog Classic at John Hardin High School on Friday, April 8.
After swapping a pair of runs with Hopkinsville in the second inning, Grayson County crossed home plate a dozen times during its third at-bat to move ahead 14-2.
Mallory Lindsey claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts over three innings.
Taylor Joachim took the loss in the circle for Hopkinsville. Joachim surrendered four runs on two hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.
Addy Bratcher, Kassidy Chaffins, Annslee Shartzer and Audrey Killion each managed one hit for the Lady Cougars. Bratcher delivered two RBIs while Chaffins, Shartzer, Killion, Shelby Davis, Hannah Franklin and Allie Dotson each drove in one run for Grayson County in the convincing victory.
Kaitlyn Kaetzel and Hannah Thorson each drove in one run for the Lady Tigers. Joachim, Kaetzel, Thorson and Zoey Thomas each recorded one hit for Hopkinsville in the high school softball matchup.
