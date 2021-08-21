After three games on the road, Grayson County is scheduled to host Butler County for a home opener in the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Butler County will meet in an 11th District match.
Grayson County pulled away to beat Butler County 7-2 when the two teams met during the 2020 girls’ high school soccer season.
The Lady Cougars finished runner-up to Meade County in the 11th District in 2020. Following an appearance in the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament, Grayson County concluded the 2020 season 4-9.
Butler County lost to Meade County in the semifinals of the 2020 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament. Following the loss, Butler County exited the 2020 season 0-12.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Butler County for another 11th District girls’ soccer match on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The GCHS season began with a 10-0 loss at Marion County. The team also had road games scheduled for Thursday at Owensboro and Monday at Hart County. In addition to the home match Tuesday, the Lady Cougars are schedule Thursday at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville.
The Lady Cougars’ 2021 schedule includes additional games versus LaRue County, Barren County, Breckinridge County, McLean County, Washington County, Russell County, Meade County, Warren East, Franklin-Simpson and Warren Central.
