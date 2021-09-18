Visiting Grayson County was held scoreless as Breckinridge County pulled away to win 10-0 in a girls’ high school soccer match Sept. 7.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and Breckinridge County met for the first time in the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season.
One of the most experienced girls’ high school soccer teams in the Third Region, Breckinridge County moved ahead early.
A pair of players accounted for all of Breckinridge County’s scoring in the girls’ high school soccer match.
Sydney Tucker scored six goals to lead Breckinridge County to the win.
Joining Tucker in scoring for Breckinridge County, Chloe Peterson netted four goals.
Chipping in offensively for Breckinridge County, Marcella Rogers, Maddie Shilts and Skylar Tucker distributed two assists apiece.
Goalkeeper Anna Tabor led Breckinridge County’s defensive effort, recording a shutout with five saves.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Breckinridge County for a girls’ high school soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 21.
