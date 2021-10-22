Grayson County notched back-to-back wins over visiting Hancock County in seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ basketball games at the Cougar gym on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Lady Cougars defeated Hancock County 31-18 in a seventh grade girls’ basketball game.
In an eighth grade girls’ basketball game, Grayson County leveled Hancock County 50-13.
More on the Grayson County-Hancock County girls’ basketball games follows.
Seventh Grade — Grayson County 31, Hancock County 18: Grayson County defeated visiting Hancock County 31-18 in a seventh grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Lady Cougars outscored Hancock County 14-10 in the first quarter.
Remaining out in front, Grayson County led 22-12 at halftime.
As part of a balanced offensive attack, Grayson County featured eight different scorers.
Payton Bowman and Tessa Cummings scored six points apiece to lead the Lady Cougars. Bowman led Grayson County on the backboards, grabbing 10 rebounds while recording four steals.
Izzy Edens (five points), Breigh Jones (four points, two assists, nine steals), Emma Jennings (four points), Ellie Bratcher (four points), Hannah Smith (one point, six rebounds) and Addi Spainhoward (one point) contributed as Grayson County won.
Ansley House paced Hancock County, scoring a game-high 10 points for the Lady Hornets.
Eighth Grade — Grayson County 50, Hancock County 13: Grayson County opened on a 13-0 run on its way to defeating visiting Hancock County 50-13 in an eighth grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Oct. 14.
The Lady Cougars outscored Grayson County 18-1 in the first quarter.
Grayson County led 28-6 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Haley Miller and Gracie Escue each scored 12 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Following Miller in scoring for the Lady Cougars, Kenedi Green netted seven points.
Breigh Jones added six points and a team-high five assists for the Lady Cougars, and, rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Addie Hodges(five points), Ellie Bratcher (five points) and Lexi Logsdon (three points) chipped in offensively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.