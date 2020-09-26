Lady Cougars take down Breck, 5-4

Grayson County Lady Cougars soccer team traveled to Breckinridge County last Thursday night where they managed a penalty shootout win after tying 4-4.
A last second goal made by the Lady Tigers’ Sydney Tucker sent the game into overtime where the penalty kicks ended in another tie with 3-3. The penalty-kick tie sent the game into a second period of overtime where senior Hannah McDowell was able to secure the win with a final goal.
Junior Ellie Evans ended the night with three goals. Senior Gillian Johnston made one goal, followed by McDowell with one goal. It was Tucker who led the Lady Tigers with three goals. Goalkeeper Sierra Secora made 11 saves, while Lady Tigers’ goalkeeper Shelbey Walz made 10 saves.
This marks the Lady Cougars’ first win of the season, improving 1-1.
Final score: 5-4
