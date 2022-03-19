Grayson County is set to host Breckinridge County for its opener in the 2022 high school softball season on Monday, March 21.
Penny Reese is poised to guide the Lady Cougars in the season.
A Grayson County native, Reece is the winningest head coach in Kentucky high school softball history. Reece became the state’s winningest head coach in May, during the 2021 high school softball season.
Over 20 years, Reece has served as the head coach at Greenwood and Meade County high schools.
During her coaching stint at Greenwood, Reece coached three teams to state titles, and was named the state’s coach of the year six times. Reece-coached Greenwood teams won 11 region titles and 16 district championships.
Following a three-year hiatus, Reece returned to coaching to guide Meade County. Over four years at Meade County, Reece guided squads to two district championships while compiling a 73-37-2 record.
During her time as a student-athlete, Reece excelled in basketball, tennis and track for Grayson County High School. Competing at the next level, Reece played basketball at both Lindsey Wilson College and Bethel University.
Reece was inducted into the Grayson County High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
Among the state’s top high school coaches in any sport, Reece took over the Grayson County softball program from Ted Hill, who resigned after one season.
The Cougars, following a loss to rival Butler County in the semifinals of the 12th District Softball Tournament, concluded the 2021 high school softball season 7-26.
Breckinridge County, following a loss to Hancock County in the semifinals of the 11th District Softball Tournament, concluded the 2021 season 22-12. Dustin White replaced Brad Hockenberry as the Lady Tigers’ head coach over the offseason.
Grayson County dropped a pair of games to Breckinridge County in 2021.
First pitch for the Grayson County-Breckinridge County softball game is slated for 5:30 p.m.
