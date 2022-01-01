Grayson County is scheduled to host 3rd Region rival Owensboro for a non-district girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 3.
At press time, Grayson County was competing in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Grayson County won one of its first five games in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season, defeating John Hardin.
The Lady Cougars have dropped games to Breckinridge County, North Hardin, Edmonson County and Hart County.
Grayson County has additional regular season games remaining versus Apollo, McLean County, Daviess County, Butler County, Whitesville Trinity, Ohio County, LaRue County, Bullitt Central, Edmonson County, Breckinridge County, Meade County, Muhlenberg County and Hancock County.
