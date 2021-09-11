Former University of Kentucky offensive tackle Landon Young, a Grayson County native, has made the New Orleans Saints’ 53-man roster.
Following an exceptional career at the University of Kentucky, Young was a sixth round pick of the Saints in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Earlier in the preseason, Pro Football Focus ranked Young the second-best rookie offensive tackle in the NFL.
Young, who starred at Lafayette High School in the sports of football, wrestling and track and field prior to competing for the University of Kentucky, earned All-SEC honors twice during his collegiate career.
New Orleans is scheduled to host Green Bay in a season opener at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
