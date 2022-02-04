Grayson County Middle School seventh grader Jack Logsdon has been named to the Kentucky Prep Report 2027 Watch List.
Among the top young boys’ middle school basketball players in the state, Logsdon is a 6-2 guard.
Players from throughout the state are included on the Kentucky Prep Report 2027 Watch List, which was released on Sunday, Jan. 30.
The Kentucky Prep Report 2027 Watch List is as follows: Caleb Rimmer (F, 6-3, Russell), Jay Martin (PG, 5-10, Reidland), Omari Jointer (G, 5-9, Second Street School, Frankfort), Brock Woods (C, 6-6, Paintsville), Eli Green (G, 5-6, North Oldham), Guy Turner (G, 5-9, Liberty), Darian Shy (G, 5-4, Westport), Braxton Keathley (G, 5-9, Mullins), Kamari Roberta (G, Louisville), Joe Smith (C, 6-2, Bush Elementary, North Laurel), Austin Sloan (G, 6-1, Johnson County), Elijah Faulkner (PG, 5-3, Elliott County), and Jack Logsdon (G, 6-2, Grayson County).
