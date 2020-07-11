Grant Manion, a senior at Grayson County High School, along with his older brother Cole Manion, played in the the Adult-Child Fourball Gold Rush last Friday at Lindsey Golf Course in Fort Knox.
Cole Manion is 22 and starting at the University of Kentucky law school this fall.
The Manion brothers tied for 1st place but then lost in the scorecard playoff.
Grant Manion also competed individually in the 15-18 age group and tied for 2nd place with a 76.
