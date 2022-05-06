14 student-athletes from the Lindsey Wilson women’s track & field team received Academic All-Mid-South Conference honors, the MSC Office announced on Friday, April 29.
Kirsten Crepps, Lotte Gertler, Henriette Halwas, Alina Hoberg, Emily Huber, Meredith Johnson, Tori Kennedy, Emilija Kusic, Kaylee Masden, Jordan Nelson, Kayla Roeder, Kerryann Scott, Luna Senica and Alyssa Sharp each received the academic honor. A junior from Leitchfield, Masden is a Grayson County High School graduate.
In order to be nominated by an institution, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and must be in their third term or fourth quarter.
A total of 100 Mid-South Conference women’s track & field student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference honors. Georgetown led the MSC with 23 student-athletes listed while Freed-Hardeman earned the second-best with 15 honorees.
