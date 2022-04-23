Kaylee Masden finished seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to help the Lindsey Wilson College women’s track and field team place third in the Cumberlands Invite at the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday, April 9.
A Grayson County High School graduate, Masden finished the event in 13:25.30. Masden scored two points for her team.
Prior to competing for Lindsey Wilson College, Masden was a standout student-athlete at Grayson County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.