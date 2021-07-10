Jackson Mayes finished first in his division in two GO Junior Golf events recently.
A Leitchfield resident, Mayes continued to dominate the nine-hole competitions for boys ages 13 to 15.
On June 29, he shot a 39 to win by six strokes in the event at Rolling Hills Country Club in Newburgh, Indiana. In the latest outing at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville, Mayes topped six competitors with another 39.
Sophie Elmore, of Caneyville, also won an 18-hole division for girls 16 to 18 at Rolling Hills with a round of 94.
GO Junior Golf is conducted in the Greater Owensboro region through the summer. It’s sponsored by Worth Insurance and Chick-fil-A.
