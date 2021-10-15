Freshman Jackson Mayes and sophomore Landon Skees represented Grayson County last weekend in the 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
Mayes shot an 80 on the opening round of the state tournament on Friday, Oct. 8 and made the cut for the event. Jackson’s season ended with an 84 on the first day of the state tournament.
Mayes turned in an 84 on the final day of the state tournament to finish 74th.
Golfers from throughout Kentucky competed in the Bowling Green-hosted tournament.
Both Mayes and Skees will carry momentum into the 2022 boys’ high school golf season.
The Grayson County boys’ golf program has turned its attention to the 2022 campaign.
