Grayson County golfers Jackson Mayes and Landon Skees recently qualified for the KHSAA State Boys’ Golf Tournament.
Both Mayes and Skees excelled in the 5th Region Boys’ Golf Tournament at Oxmoor Country Club in Louisville on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Mayes finished third on a scoreboard playoff with a score of 78 in 5th Region Boys’ Golf Tournament.
Finishing near his teammate, Skees recorded a 79 in the region tournament.
The KHSAA State Boys’ Golf Tournament was set for Friday, Oct. 8-Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Bowling Green Country Club.
