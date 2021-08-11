Jackson Mayes and Landon Skees each shot an 84 to combine to lead Grayson County in the Spencer County Invitational at Long Run Golf Course on Saturday, Aug. 7.
As a team, Grayson County scored 390.
Blain Brooks and Jake Rodgers each made a debut for Grayson County in the 2021 boys’ high school golf season. Brooks shot a 104 for the Cougars. Following Brooks for Grayson County, Rodgers turned in a 118.
