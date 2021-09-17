Chandler McCrady is producing on the ground for Grayson County in the first half of the 2021 high school football season.
Through three games, McCrady leads the team in rushing, having gained 323 yards on 35 tries. He also has scored five touchdowns.
As a team, Grayson County has rushed 97 times for 826 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Quarterback Kaylor Decker leads Grayson County in passing and ranks as the Cougars’ second-leading rusher with 29 attempts for 287 yards and three touchdowns.
Contributing to Grayson County’s rushing attack, Michael Wood has rushed 19 times for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Hunter Tomes paces the Cougars in receiving. Tomes has hauled in 13 receptions for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
Chipping in on the ground for Grayson County, Tomes has delivered one rushing touchdown.
Tomes leads Grayson County’s defensive unit. Averaging over nine stops per game, Tomes has recorded a team-high 28 tackles for the Cougars.
Under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones, Grayson County was 2-1 on the season headed into Friday’s home game against rival Graves County for a Class 5A, District 1 opener.
