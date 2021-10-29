Peyton Nash led Grayson County in the KHSAA Class 3A, Region 2 Meet at the Hardin County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 23, finishing third in 16:47.97.
The complete individual results for the Grayson County cross country program from the region meet follow.
Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run: 3. Peyton Nash, 16:47.97; 11. Houston Brooks, 17:07.61; 17. Jackson Crume, 17:48.75; 34. Luke Cann, 18:38.77; 47. Shane Hall, 19:57.77; 48. Ryan Higdon, 19:58.37; 54. Wyatt Clemons, 20:40.05.
Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run: 15. Gracie Portman, 20:51.83; 26. Elizabeth Evans, 22:08.31; 28. Coray Milam, 22:14.23; 33. Chloee Darst, 23:01.61; 40. Chloe Wilder, 24:08.01; 44. Molly Geary, 25:09.51; 52. Riley Pawley, 28:44.76.
Grayson County has qualified for the KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meet.
In addition, Portman and Evans qualified for the KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meetto be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.