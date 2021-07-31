Jody Nutt has been named head coach of the Grayson County High School baseball program.
Nutt is a longtime assistant coach for the Cougars. He has been on the Grayson County baseball coaching staff since 2013.
He also is director of the Grayson County Little League baseball program and maintenance supervisor for Leitchfield Parks and Recreation.
Nutt replaces head coach Danny Clark, who guided the Cougars for 18 seasons. Clark announced his retirement in June.
Under Clark’s direction, Grayson County reached the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament 17 times. Clark compiled a 345-276 overall record as a head coach. He took over the Grayson County baseball program in 2003.
Clark’s coaching career included two separate stints guiding the Cougars. Following the 2015 season, Clark stepped away from the baseball program. However, after one season, Clark returned to guide the Cougars in 2017.
Grayson County competes with Butler County, Edmonson County and Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District.
The Cougars, following a loss in eight innings to Edmonson in the semifinals of the 12th District Baseball Tournament, concluded the 2020 high school baseball season 13-20.
The Grayson County baseball program lost seven seniors to graduation.
The Cougars are slated to start preseason practice in mid-February. The 2022 high school baseball season will open in March.
