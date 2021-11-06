Grayson County claimed the opening set but was limited throughout the remainder of the match as rival Ohio County pulled away to win 3-1 in the first round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament at Owensboro Catholic High School on Monday, Oct. 25.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 12-26. The loss eliminated Grayson County from the high school volleyball postseason.
Ohio County improved to 20-10 and advanced to the second round of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament.
Ohio County defeated the Cougars 24-26, 25-13, 25-9, 25-22,
Heaven Vanover (13 kills, 1 block, 4 assists, 7 digs, 2 service aces), Kara Porter (4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 2 digs), Kaitlyn Sampson (7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 5 service aces), Camryn Kennedy (15 kills, 1 block, 23 assists, 14 digs, 1 service ace), Caroline Law (15 kills, 1 block, 21 assists, 9 digs), Madison Decker (6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs), Lindsey Bryant (1 kill, 1 assist, 5 digs) and Madison Kircher (2 assists, 7 digs, 1 service ace) each delivered for Ohio County in the win.
Alyssa Findley (3 assists, 6 digs), Emily Butler (17 assists, 6 digs), Allison Masden (13 digs, 1 service ace), Riley Penner (10 kills, 6 digs), Elizabeth Lucas (6 digs), Allie Dotson (4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs, 1 service ace), Raigan Cave (3 kills), Lillie Payne (13 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Grace Henderson (8 assists, 8 digs), Emma Embry (4 digs), and Abigail Ray (1 dig) each contributed for Grayson County in the season-ending loss.
Ohio County lost its next match to Daviess County, which was the eventual region champion.
