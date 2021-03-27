OWENSBORO — Owensboro Catholic couldn’t miss from long range.
The Lady Aces had been making 4.5 shots from 3-point range on the season. They hit seven in the first half on the way to a 59-19 victory over Grayson County in the opening round of the girls’ 3rd Region Tournament.
Catholic finished with nine 3s in the game Thursday as it set a regional semifinal matchup with Meade County on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. Catholic is 15-11.
“Tonight they struggled with our pressure, and we were able to get some turnovers that would lead to some easy buckets,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “I wouldn’t say easy buckets because most of our buckets came from the 3-point line.
“We saw the ball go through and shot in rhythm.”
Hailee Johnson made two straight 3s to start the game, then Kinsley Goetz and Camille Conkright each hit a 3 before the end of the first quarter, when Catholic led 15-7.
More 3-pointers from Catherine Head, Katie Riney and Lexie Keelin pushed Catholic in front 31-9 at halftime.
There was a KHSAA mandated running clock at the 4:40 mark of the third quarter, when Catholic had a 46-10 lead.
A total of 10 Catholic players scored, led by Johnson with 11 points.
“When we shoot the ball well we’re really dangerous, because our defense can play so much harder,” Robertson said. “We were lacking in our defense. We were leaving some gaps in the middle of our zone, which I didn’t like. Those are some things we’ll have to work on before we face Meade.
“Short turnaround, I’m excited, we’re still playing.”
Catholic was 21-of-39 from the floor for 53.8% and that was with reserves in during the third and all the fourth quarters.
Catholic forced 14 Grayson County turnovers in the first half. Riney was credited with four steals.
Aryssa Riggs led Grayson County with five points.
Grayson County finished 13-10.
“I was proud of them for winning the district, we got off to such a poor start, 0-4,” Grayson County coach Ted Hill said. “Then we got our feet back under us, ended up winning nine of 10, then the snow hit. Of our 10 losses all had a common theme, a bunch of turnovers, and we’ve got to clean that up with our young guards.
“When we lose, we lose big. It seemed like when we turned the ball over it came in bundles. We started three guards tonight, two sophomores and a freshmen.
“In the scouting report, every coach I talked to said play zone and make them hit a shot, and they hit shots.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|15-16-20-8 _ 59
GRAYSON COUNTY|7-2-5-5 _ 19
Owensboro Catholic (59) _ Johnson 11, Goetz 9, Maggard 8, Le. Keelin 6, Riney 6, Conkright 5, Rice 4, Hayden 4, Head 3, La. Keelin 3.
Grayson County (19) _ Riggs 5, Robinson 4, Kiper 3, Dennis 3, Stevenson 2, Snyder 2.
