Owensboro will enter the 2021 high school football season as the top team in Class 5A, District 1.
Graves County, Grayson County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County and Muhlenberg County are projected to finish behind the Red Devils in the district.
A look at each Class 5A, District 1 team follows.
Owensboro (12-1)
Following a loss to Bowling Green in the Class 5A title game, Owensboro ended the 2020 high school football season 12-1.
Committed to Rutgers University, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is back to lead Owensboro after passing for 2,070 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020.
Wide receiver/defensive back Khalil Rogers is another key player that has returned for the Red Devils.
Head coach Nick Kemp guides Owensboro.
The Red Devils are scheduled to host St. Xavier for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Graves County (7-3)
After falling to Owensboro in the second round of the Class 5A Playoffs, Graves County concluded the 2020 high school football season 7-3.
Running back Clint McKee is back to lead the Eagles. McKee rushed 280 times for 1,765 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020.
Junior Drake Defreitas is the Eagles’ new quarterback.
Head coach Nick Kemp guides Graves County.
The Eagles are scheduled to visit tradition-rich Mayfield for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Grayson County (5-3)
Following a loss to Graves County in the opening round of the Class 5A Playoffs, Grayson County ended the 2020 high school football season 5-3.
Quarterback Kaylor Decker and athlete Hunter Tomes are both back for the Cougars. Decker and Tomes combined to pace Grayson County’s passing attack in 2020.
Grayson County is under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones.
The Cougars are scheduled to visit Edmonson County for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Breckinridge County (3-5)
After falling to Owensboro in the first round of the Class 5A Playoffs, Breckinridge County concluded the 2020 high school football season 3-5.
Head coach Brent Hottell guides Breckinridge County.
Quarterback Kiyren Watkins is poised to lead Breckinridge County after facing the Fighting Tigers through the air in 2020.
The Fighting Tigers are slated to visit Hancock County for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Ohio County (1-7)
Ending the regular-season on a six-game losing skid, Ohio County finished 1-7 in 2020. Ohio County missed out on advancing to the 2020 Class 5A Playoffs.
Head coach Josh Monin guides Ohio County.
The top two two players back for Ohio County are Ethan Maddox (RB/LB) and Jordan Tolle (WR/DB).
The Eagles are scheduled to visit McLean County for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
Muhlenberg County (2-5)
Finishing strong, Muhlenberg County ended the 2020 high school football season with back-to-back wins. However, Muhlenberg County missed out on advancing to the Class 5A Playoffs.
Trevor Nolen (QB/DB) and Eli Hawkins (RB/LB) are two experienced players back for the Mustangs.
Head coach Joshua Staples guides Muhlenberg County.
The Mustangs are slated to host Fort Campbell for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.