Paulette Elizabeth Sadler Clemons, age 78, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at her residence.
She was born June 16, 1943, in Grayson County to the late Danny and Della Mae Witten Sadler.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Clemons.
She is survived by three sons, Dean (Carla) Waterman, Donnie (Lana) Waterman and Nicki (Jackie) Clemons, and a daughter, Traci Clemons.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church with Rev. Ben Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Ignatius Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (CDT) at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m. (CDT) Sunday at the funeral home.
