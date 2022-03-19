Sophomore guard Sydney Perkins led Grayson County throughout the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game for the Lady Cougars.
Perkins, who was the only Grayson County player to average double figures in scoring, netted 321 points in 24 games.
Following Perkins in scoring for the Lady Cougars, Aryssa Riggs averaged 7.1 points per game.
Behind Riggs, Raigan Cave ranked as Grayson County’s third-leading scorer, averaging 4.3 points per game.
Cave led Grayson County inside, averaging a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game for the Lady Cougars.
Contributing to Grayson County’s attack during the 2021-22 high school hoops season, Allie Jennings averaged 2.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Jennings ranked as Grayson County’s second-leading rebounder during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
Under the direction of head coach Todd Johnston, Grayson County will be back on the court in the offseason, preparing for the 2022-23 hoops season.
Following a loss to Butler County in the semifinals of the 3rd Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 3-22.
The Lady Cougars’ 2022-23 schedule will be finalized and released at a later date during the offseason.
