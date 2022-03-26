Grayson County sophomore guard Sydney Perkins has been recognized as an ESPN Owensboro Honorable Mention All-Area selection.
Perkins led Grayson County in scoring during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lady Cougars. She was the only Grayson County player to average double figures in scoring during the 2021-22 season.
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Perkins will be among the 3rd Region’s top girls’ basketball players.
In addition to Perkins, players named Honorable Mention All-Area were Josie Aull (Whitesville Trinity), Adylan Ayer (Daviess County), Graci Cardwell (Butler County), Taylin Clark (Butler County), Jenna Dant (Apollo), Rain Embry (Ohio County), Ella House (Hancock County), Bailey Poole (Hancock County), Karmin Riley (Owensboro Catholic), Lily Roberts (Hancock County), Molly Schulte (South Spencer, Ind.), Brooklyn Stewart (Muhlenberg County), Jaelyn Taylor (Butler County) and Sydney Tucker (Breckinridge County).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.