Grayson County was well-represented in the KHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Meet at Bourbon County Park on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Peyton Nash recorded a Top 30 finish to lead the Cougars.
The Grayson County boys’ team and two individual runners from the GC girls’ squad competed in the KHSAA Class 3A State Meet. Conner won the KHSAA Class 3A boys’ team title.
Individual results from the Class 3A State Meet for the Grayson County cross country program follow.
Boys’ 5,000 Meter Run: 29th — Peyton Nash, 17:45.14; 52nd — Houston Brooks, 18:01.66; 109th — Jackson Crume, 18:39.00; 239th — Shane Hall, 20:32.25; 244th — Luke Cann, 20:38.09; 267th — Ryan Higdon, 21:29.98; 277th — Tyler Portman, 22:39.94. The Cougar team total was 26th on the scoreboard.
Girls’ 5,000 Meter Run: 81st — Gracie Portman, 21:47.45; 222nd — Elizabeth Evans, 25:14.88.
