Josh Baldwin has been named head coach of the Grayson County High School boys’ soccer program.
In addition to his coaching role, Baldwin is principal of Grayson County High School. He replaced Kenny Fukuhara, who resigned to take a principal position in Nelson County.
Baldwin is in his second stint as the Cougars’ head coach. No stranger to boys’ high school soccer, Baldwin guided Grayson County from 2010-2014.
During his previous stint as Grayson County head coach, Baldwin compiled a 46-52-5 record. Under Baldwin’s direction, Grayson County won its first 11th District boys’ soccer championship in 2014.
Grayson County has captured back-to-back 11th District titles. The Cougars have advanced to three consecutive 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournaments.
Grayson County competes with Meade County and Butler County in the 11th District.
Fukuhara took over the Grayson County boys’ soccer program in 2016. Over five seasons, Fukuhara compiled a 40-48-8 record. Under Fukuhara’s guidance, the Grayson County boys’ soccer program won two district championships and notched its first-ever win in the region tournament.
Grayson County is scheduled to host North Bullitt for a season opener on Thursday, Aug. 12.
