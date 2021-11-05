Quarterback Kaylor Decker led Grayson County throughout the 2021 high school football regular season.
A productive quarterback, Decker led Grayson County in passing and ranks as the Cougars’ second-leading rusher as the team prepared for its postseason opening round game Thursday against Owensboro.
Decker is leading the Cougars into the high school football postseason. Through the air, Decker has completed 69 of 99 passes for 747 yards and six touchdowns. An accurate passer, Decker has thrown only three interceptions.
Decker has rushed 66 times for 389 yards and four touchdowns.
As a team, Grayson County has rushed 278 times for 1,460 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Pacing the Cougars on the ground, Chandler McCrady has rushed 82 times for 514 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ranking as Grayson County’s third-leading rusher, Michael Wood has rushed 69 times for 334 yards and seven touchdowns.
Chipping in on the ground for the Cougars, Hunter Felty has rushed 44 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
In addition to Decker, Felty has spent time as quarterback for the Cougars. Felty has completed 22 of 32 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns.
The Cougars’ top receiver, Hunter Tomes has hauled in 33 receptions for 496 yards and five touchdowns.
Ranking second in receiving for the Cougars, Wood has reeled in 18 receptions for 272 yards and five touchdowns.
Aiding the Cougars’ aerial assault Jeren VanMeter has made 15 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown.
Another receiver, Owen Bratcher, has hauled in 15 receptions for 138 yards for the Cougars.
Tomes paces Grayson County defensively. In nine games, Tomes has logged 74 tackles.
Grayson County wrapped up the regular season with a record of 4-6.
The Cougars led visiting Hart County in the regular season finale Oct. 29 by a score of 7-0 at halftime. But the visitors controlled the second half to record a 20-7 win.
Hart County ended its regular season 6-4.
