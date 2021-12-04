Grayson County is among the boys’ high school basketball teams in the field for the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic.
LaRue County High School is slated to host the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic Tuesday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec. 30.
The tournament will feature host LaRue County, Grayson County, Apollo, Rockcastle County, Nelson County, Logan County, Crittenden County and Whitley County.
Grayson County is due to face Nelson County (19th District, 5th Region) in the opening round of the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The Cougars and Cardinals are familiar foes. Winning during a meeting in the 2020-21 girls’ high school basketball season, Grayson County pulled away to defeat Nelson County 52-22 on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The other first round games in the Magnolia Bank Classic will include Apollo vs. Rockcastle County, LaRue County vs. Logan County and Crittenden County vs. Whitley County.
All game times for the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic are Eastern.
The first round schedule for the Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic follows.
Magnolia Bank Holiday Classic at LaRue County High School First RoundTuesday, Dec. 28
Apollo vs. Rockcastle County, 3 p.m.
Crittenden County vs. Whitley County, 4:30 p.m.
LaRue County vs. Logan County, 6:30 p.m.
Nelson County vs. Grayson County, 8 p.m.
