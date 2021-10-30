Grayson County senior guard Keegan Sharp is ranked ninth in The Cats’ Pause Preseason 3rd Boys’ Basketball Player Rankings.
Sharp led Grayson County in scoring during the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging 14.6 points per game for the Cougars.
Landon Huff (Whitesville Trinity) is ranked behind Sharp.
Brian Griffith (Owensboro Catholic), Amari Robinson-Wales (Owensboro), Ji Webb (Owensboro Catholic), Kenyatta Carbon (Owensboro), Trey Lovell (Muhlenberg County), Elijah Decker (Ohio County), Brady Dame (McLean County) and Cole Vincent (Muhlenberg County) fill the first eight spots in the region player rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.