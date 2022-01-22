Senior guard Keegan Sharp delivered a game-winning shot with 2.9 seconds remaining to lift Grayson County over visiting Butler County 67-65 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 14.
After notching the win, Grayson County improved to 9-7 overall and 2-0 in the 12th District.
Butler County dropped to 11-4 overall and 0-1 in the district after suffering the loss.
The Cougars led at the conclusion of each quarter, edging Butler County 15-14 in the opening period.
Grayson County led 39-28 at halftime and carried a 50-45 lead out of the third quarter.
Sharp and River Blanton combined to lead Grayson County to the district win, scoring 19 points apiece for the Cougars.
Aiding Grayson County offensively, Chandler McCrady (eight points), Hunter Tomes (seven points), Dillon Horn (seven points), Jack Logsdon (three points), Brayden Childress (two points) and Owen Bratcher (two points) provided the Cougars’ additional scoring.
Jagger Henderson led Butler County, scoring a game-high 25 points for the Bears. Accompanying Henderson in double figures for Butler County, Brody Hunt netted 19 points for the Bears.
The additional scorers for Butler County included Solomon Flener (eight points), Lawson Rice (six points), Isaac Dockery (four points) and Braden Dockery (three points).
The Cougars are scheduled to visit Butler County for another 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.