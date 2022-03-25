Freshman Raylee Shepherd led Grayson County in the Reverse Rumble 2022 at Elizabethtown High School on Tuesday, March 15.
Shepherd placed first in the girls’ shot put, delivering a throw of 34-00.75.
Second-place finishers for Grayson County in the Reverse Rumble 2022 were Kaylee Jessie (girls’ triple jump), Layton Hawkins (boys’ discus) and the boys’ 4x800 meter relay team.
Third-place finishers for Grayson County in the Elizabethtown-hosted high school track and field meet were Georgia Keown (girls’ 100 meter dash), Peyton Nash (boys’ 3,200 meter run), and Devon Keller (boys’ 110 meter hurdles).
In addition to Grayson County and host Elizabethtown, the Reverse Rumble 2022 included Central Hardin, Christian Educational Consortium, Thomas Nelson, Meade County, Green County, Spencer County, John Hardin, Fort Knox and LaRue County.
Grayson County’s complete results from the Reverse Rumble 2022 are available online at https://ky.milesplit.com/meets/451423-reverse-rumble-2022/results#.Yjd77k3MLrc.
