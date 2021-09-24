Landon Skees led the Grayson County boys’ golf team in the Bullitt East Charger Invitational at Quail Chase Golf Club on Saturday, Sept. 18, finishing fourth individually.
Skees shot a 77 to lead the Cougars.
As a team, Grayson County recorded a score of 382.
In addition to Skees, Jackson Mayes (81), Blain Brooks (109) and Jake Rogers (115) competed for the Cougars in the Bullitt East-hosted boys’ high school golf tournament.
Grayson County continues to prepare to compete in the upcoming boys’ high school golf postseason.
