Josh Stevenson scored a goal with four minutes remaining to lift homestanding Grayson County over Hart County 1-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match Sept. 9.
Grayson County dealt Hart County its second straight loss.
The Cougars and Raiders, non-region foes, met for the first time in the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season.
Grayson County notched its fourth straight win.
A Grayson County-Butler County boys’ soccer match scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7 was canceled due to COVID.
