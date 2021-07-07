Senior midfielder Josh Stevenson and junior goalkeeper Jackson Kane are among the players headed back for Grayson County in the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season.
One of the top programs in the 3rd Region, Grayson County has captured back-to-back 11th District boys’ soccer championships.
Stevenson netted 10 goals and distributed four assists in 13 matches for Grayson County during the shortened 2020 soccer season.
Kane led Grayson County defensively in 2020, recording 126 saves and four shutouts. Grayson County’s starting goalkeeper, Kane averaged 9.7 saves per game for the Cougars during the 2020 boys’ high school soccer season.
Along with Stevenson and Kane, senior forward Bahaa Masri is due back for the Cougars. Masri netted three goals and dished out four assists for Grayson County in 2020.
A perennial title contender, Grayson County competes with Meade County and Butler County in the 11th District.
The Cougars, under the direction of head coach Kenny Fukuhara, outlasted rival Meade County 2-1 in the 2020 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match.
Following an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament, Grayson County concluded the 2020 season 7-7.
Grayson County will open preseason practice shortly after the conclusion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association dead period.
Grayson County’s 2021 schedule includes the following opponents: North Bullitt, Monroe County, Bullitt Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Logan County, Owensboro Catholic, Allen County-Scottsville, Butler County, Hart County, Campbellsville, LaRue County, Meade County, Apollo, Pikeville, Lawrence County and Owen County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.