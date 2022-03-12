Grayson County senior tight end Hunter Tomes has signed with the Lindsey Wilson College football program.
Among the top tight ends in Kentucky during the 2021 high school football season, Tomes led Grayson County in receiving as a senior, making 35 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns. Contributing on the ground for Grayson County, Tomes added one rushing touchdown.
A two-way standout, Tomes paced Grayson County in both receiving and tackles during the 2021 high school football season. He was the Cougars’ top defensive player with 76 recorded tackles, and he registered 59 solo tackles and four tackles for a loss.
Lindsey Wilson College captured an NAIA championship in spring 2021. The Blue Raiders have compiled a 35-2 record over the last three seasons.
Phil Kleckler is set to guide Lindsey Wilson College in his first season as the Blue Raiders’ head coach.
