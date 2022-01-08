The trio of junior forward/guard River Blanton, senior guard Keegan Sharp and senior forward/guard Hunter Tomes combined to lead Grayson County during the first month of the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
Grayson County, which compiled an 8-5 record from Nov. 30-Dec. 30, remains among the top eight boys’ high school basketball teams in the 3rd Region.
Grayson County entered the new year shooting 41.9% from the field. The Cougars were shooting 29.8% from three-point range at the start of the week.
Grayson County was shooting 55.2% from the free throw line through December.
Blanton is averaging a team-high 16.5 points per game for the Cougars. Blanton has scored 214 points through 13 games.
Ranking second in scoring for the Grayson County, Sharp is averaging 11.6 points per game.
Nearly averaging double figures in scoring for the Cougars, Tomes is tossing in 9.3 points per game.
Pacing Grayson County inside, Tomes is averaging a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game for the Cougars.
Close to Tomes in the key category for Grayson County, Blanton is averaging 6.2 rebounds per game.
Under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, Grayson County is back on the court after capturing the 2020-21 12th District boys’ basketball championship. Grayson County beat rival Butler County 62-53 in the 2020-21 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game.
The Cougars took momentum over into the 2022 portion of their 2021-2022 boys’ high school basketball season.
