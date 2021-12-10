Turnovers forced Grayson County to have to play from behind as visiting North Hardin gradually pulled away to win 49-27 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Friday, Dec. 3.
Grayson County faced a deficit at the conclusion of each quarter in the hoops match between longtime rivals.
North Hardin doubled up Grayson County 8-4 in the first quarter. Remaining out in front, North Hardin led 21-17 at halftime.
North Hardin led 27-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Dezirae Bryant paced North Hardin, scoring 10 points for the Trojans. Bryant was the only North Hardin player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for North Hardin, Paityn Isom netted nine points.
The additional scorers for North Hardin in the win were Kiara Loggins (six points), Destiny Scott (six points), Karlee Adkisson (five points), Ella Scherer (four points), Jerica Johnson (four points), Mayzuri Allen (three points) and Jayanna Lee (two points).
Sydney Perkins paced Grayson County, scoring 10 points for the Lady Cougars. Perkins was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Nearly reaching double figures in scoring for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs posted eight points.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Isabel Blanton and Allie Jennings added four points and two points, respectively.
Grayson County and North Hardin are not scheduled to meet again in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
